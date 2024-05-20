Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Marta Grivins

NEW ORLEANS, La. —— 1st Lt. Marta Grivins begins her recruiting assignment as the New Orleans Company Recruiting Operations Officer supporting six recruiting stations located in: Mandeville, Gretna, Houma, Metairie, New Orleans, and Slidell.



Grivins already has an impactful military career with a two-year overseas tour where she served as Executive Officer for the 94th Military Police Battalion and then Platoon Leader, 3rd Platoon, 142d Military Police Company at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.



“Serving in South Korea and conducting a training exercise with the 31st Paratrooper Regiment in Seedorf, Germany has been a career highlight,” Grivins said.



Grivins, a native of Grandville, Michigan, was inspired to join the Army by a deep sense of duty.



“I joined for a greater opportunity and to work within the best teams,” Grivins said. "“Additionally, the opportunity to challenge myself both physically and mentally while contributing to something greater than myself greatly appealed to me.”



Grivins received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and intends to continue her education by earning a Master of Business Administration.



When not assisting recruiters, Grivins is a keen reader of murder mysteries who enjoys various types of exercise including road cycling, snorkeling and basketball.



For more information about career opportunities and benefits in the U.S. Army, contact marta.r.grivins.mil@army.mil or (616) 250-7137.





