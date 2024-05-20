NEW ORLEANS, La. —— 1st Lt. Marta Grivins begins her recruiting assignment as the New Orleans Company Recruiting Operations Officer supporting six recruiting stations located in: Mandeville, Gretna, Houma, Metairie, New Orleans, and Slidell.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8424365
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-SY796-8289
|Resolution:
|3450x4255
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Marta Grivins, by Emily Berard-Boutte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Marta Grivins
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT