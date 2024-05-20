Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Recruiter – 1st Lt. Marta Grivins

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Emily Berard-Boutte 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    NEW ORLEANS, La. —— 1st Lt. Marta Grivins begins her recruiting assignment as the New Orleans Company Recruiting Operations Officer supporting six recruiting stations located in: Mandeville, Gretna, Houma, Metairie, New Orleans, and Slidell.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:52
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Meet Your Recruiter &ndash; 1st Lt. Marta Grivins

    Officer
    New Orleans
    Recruiting

