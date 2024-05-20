The Korea-U.S. Youth Soccer Alliance: A Day of Unity and Learning

Chilgok-gun, South Korea – KORAM FC and GS Futsal conducted a unique culture exchange at Area IV on May 11, 2024. The purpose of this event is to bring different cultures together to understand one another through sports, history and food. It provided an opportunity for players to connect with their peers. This was made possible through an invitation extended by Pyon Song-Won at a recent tournament in Dan Yang. Pyon was enthusiastic about the chance for an American team to spend the day with his son's soccer club, GS Futsal.



KORAM FC, a competitive soccer league, serves military-affiliated children aged 5-18 at Humphreys and Osan. Established in Yongsan in 2009 and later moved to Humphreys in 2017, the league holds practices on base twice weekly and participates in tournaments and friendly matches.



Molly Hayden, President of KORAM FC, highlighted the wider importance of such events. "You can gain invaluable insights by observing how people from different cultures approach various activities,” said Molly. “With soccer, witnessing the discipline and teamwork displayed by the Korean players offers a powerful example for our own players. Despite the transient nature of our youth due to military life, incorporating this dedication and teamwork fosters a sense of unity and purpose that reflects both on and off the field."



The day began with a tour of the Chilgok Patriots & Peace Memorial, which offered the young players a profound understanding of the historical significance of the Nakdong River Defense Battle during the Korean War. This was followed by a shared meal and friendly games of soccer, creating a relaxed and joyful atmosphere.



The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the moment when the teams came together, allowing the young players to experience the game with their new friends. Oscar Buddemeier, an 8-year-old participant, expressed his feelings about this experience: "When we got to play on their teams, we felt more comfortable with them,” said Oscar. “They weren’t our opponents or strangers anymore. We got to be a team and that was really cool. It was a really fun day."



As the kids enjoyed the soccer game their bonds became stronger regardless of the cultural differences they may have had. The bonds and understanding during the matches became an experience the children will never forget. Learning from one another and bridging cultures closer together.



Arthur Spoelman, aged 9, reflected on the benefits of this interaction: "It helps us when we get to play with new people,” said Arthur. “We learned new skills from them." Similarly, 10-year-old Mikayla Potter appreciated the friendly nature of the game: "I liked it because it was a friendly game and not so much of a competition,” said Mikayla. “We got to experiment and try new things and just have fun."



As these young athletes learned, a language barrier is no match for the universal language of teamwork and sportsmanship, creating bonds that transcend cultural differences.

