    The Korea-U.S. Youth Soccer Alliance: A Day of Unity and Learning [Image 2 of 5]

    CHILGOK-GUN, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    AFN Daegu

    KORAM FC and GS Futsal conducted a unique culture exchange at Area IV on May 11, 2024. The purpose of this event is to bring different cultures together to understand one another through sports, history and food. (Photo by Molly Haeden, President of KORAM FC)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 01:06
    Location: CHILGOK-GUN, 27, KR
    This work, The Korea-U.S. Youth Soccer Alliance: A Day of Unity and Learning [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

