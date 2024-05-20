KORAM FC and GS Futsal conducted a unique culture exchange at Area IV on May 11, 2024. The purpose of this event is to bring different cultures together to understand one another through sports, history and food. (Photo by Molly Haeden, President of KORAM FC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 01:06 Photo ID: 8419240 VIRIN: 240511-A-DG372-3773 Resolution: 1200x811 Size: 462.62 KB Location: CHILGOK-GUN, 27, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Korea-U.S. Youth Soccer Alliance: A Day of Unity and Learning [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.