Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramos takes "crown" of the 213th RSG

    Ramos takes &quot;crown&quot; of the 213th RSG

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Bixler | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John B. Ramos, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Story by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Command Sgt. Maj. John B. Ramos took over as senior enlisted advisor of the 213th Regional Support Group from Command Sgt. Maj. Marc E. Weiss during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitzpatrick Hall here, May 18, 2024.

    Family, friends and fellow soldiers joined the 213th Regional Support Group in welcoming Ramos who recently served as command sergeant major of the 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th RSG.

    “The crown of Group is heavy and I can’t carry it alone, so I’m requesting support from the Group as a whole,” said Ramos. “Let’s lead the way, let’s set examples, let’s move forward.”

    Col. Francis Montgomery, commander of the 213th RSG, presided over the ceremony.

    “You’re a true professional and a dedicated NCO, a leader who is not only deserving of this position, but I know you’ll continue its great legacy,” Montgomery said of Ramos.

    They also bid farewell to Weiss, who had served as the Group’s command sergeant major for the past two and a half years, during which he helped mentor and lead Soldiers of the 213th RSG. He will now move on to enjoy his retirement.

    A change of responsibility ceremony is a formal ritual that represents the transfer of authority and accountability from one senior enlisted advisor to another. The command sergeant major is the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding officer of a unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 12:17
    Story ID: 471652
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Hometown: MILFORD, NJ, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramos takes "crown" of the 213th RSG, by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ramos takes &quot;crown&quot; of the 213th RSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Command Sergeant Major
    People
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    213th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT