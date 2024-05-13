Ramos takes "crown" of the 213th RSG

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Command Sgt. Maj. John B. Ramos took over as senior enlisted advisor of the 213th Regional Support Group from Command Sgt. Maj. Marc E. Weiss during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitzpatrick Hall here, May 18, 2024.



Family, friends and fellow soldiers joined the 213th Regional Support Group in welcoming Ramos who recently served as command sergeant major of the 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th RSG.



“The crown of Group is heavy and I can’t carry it alone, so I’m requesting support from the Group as a whole,” said Ramos. “Let’s lead the way, let’s set examples, let’s move forward.”



Col. Francis Montgomery, commander of the 213th RSG, presided over the ceremony.



“You’re a true professional and a dedicated NCO, a leader who is not only deserving of this position, but I know you’ll continue its great legacy,” Montgomery said of Ramos.



They also bid farewell to Weiss, who had served as the Group’s command sergeant major for the past two and a half years, during which he helped mentor and lead Soldiers of the 213th RSG. He will now move on to enjoy his retirement.



A change of responsibility ceremony is a formal ritual that represents the transfer of authority and accountability from one senior enlisted advisor to another. The command sergeant major is the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding officer of a unit.

