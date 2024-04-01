35-year veteran calls it a career

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- A Red Lion native is “popping smoke” after a 35-year Army career.



Command Sgt. Maj. Marc Weiss, assigned to the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was honored during a retirement ceremony held at the Keystone Conference Center here, April 6, 2024.



Weiss served as the 213th RSG’s command sergeant major for the past two and a half years.



Col. Francis Montgomery, 213th RSG commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by more than 150 friends, family and colleagues, including Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.



“As my battle buddy, I’ll miss all of our early morning coffee strategy sessions and visiting Soldiers across our formation where you worked tirelessly to understand each of the units’ and Soldiers’ situations and striving to solve problems, but more importantly promote the successes you observed,” Montgomery remarked on Weiss’ efforts throughout the past few years. “This level of care greatly improved the readiness of our formations.”



During the ceremony, Montgomery presented Weiss with the Legion of Merit award for his meritorious service at the 213th RSG. The citation for the award recognized Weiss’ vast knowledge and guidance and the impact it made toward greatly improving every organization in which he served.



“Today is not about me,” Weiss said. “‘The Army of One’ is the worst marketing campaign that we undertook because it couldn’t be further from the truth.”



The Citizen-Soldiers of the 213th RSG manage their full-time civilian lives in concert with their military obligations and responsibilities. Weiss thanked his friends and family for their support at home throughout his military career.



“The honest truth is that I couldn’t be successful if it wouldn’t be for the folks in this room,” he said. “I would not be here today without them.”



Weiss started his military career in 1988 when he enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard. His first leadership position was in Foxtrot Battery, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he served in various capacities including the position of First Sergeant. Throughout his career, he has participated in multiple overseas missions including Bosnia, Kosovo, England and Iraq as well as in support of numerous state active duty and drug interdiction missions.



“On a professional level, the Pennsylvania Guard is going to certainly miss your leadership, your mentorship your spirit and approach to training and safety, your readiness and overall true empathy for Soldiers,” said Montgomery. “Thank you for over 35 years of service to the guard, our maintenance program and the U.S. Army. You embody the word ‘perseverance’.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 16:22 Story ID: 467994 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Hometown: RED LION, PA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35-year veteran calls it a career, by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.