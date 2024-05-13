Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramos takes "crown" of the 213th RSG

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Bixler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John B. Ramos, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 213th Regional Support Group, receives the noncommissioned officer sword from Col. Frank Montgomery, commander of the 213th RSG, during the "passing of the NCO sword" during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2024. The passing of the NCO sword is symbolic of the senior enlisted advisor role being passed from one NCO to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Bixler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 13:05
    Photo ID: 8414331
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-RM297-8291
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramos takes "crown" of the 213th RSG, by SFC Thomas Bixler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

