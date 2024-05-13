U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John B. Ramos, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 213th Regional Support Group, receives the noncommissioned officer sword from Col. Frank Montgomery, commander of the 213th RSG, during the "passing of the NCO sword" during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2024. The passing of the NCO sword is symbolic of the senior enlisted advisor role being passed from one NCO to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Bixler)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 13:05
|Photo ID:
|8414331
|VIRIN:
|240518-Z-RM297-8291
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramos takes "crown" of the 213th RSG, by SFC Thomas Bixler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramos takes "crown" of the 213th RSG
Ceremony
People
