USS Mount Whitney Departs Gaeta, Italy

Photo By Lt. Kathleen Barrios | 220222-N-NO901-0011 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Blue Ridge-class command and control...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Kathleen Barrios | 220222-N-NO901-0011 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) sails in the Bay of Cadiz during a photo exercise with ships including the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (not pictured), Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson) see less | View Image Page

GAETA, Italy - The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) departed Gaeta, Italy, May 14, 2024, to conduct routine operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



During their patrol, Mount Whitney will engage with Allies and partners in support of maritime operations, which encompasses naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive U.S. and allied maritime power.



To prepare for the patrol, Mount Whitney conducted flight operations, landing a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the "Ghost Riders" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28.



Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and Partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.