220222-N-NO901-0011 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) sails in the Bay of Cadiz during a photo exercise with ships including the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (not pictured), Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 07:07
|Photo ID:
|7068776
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-NO901-0011
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Exercise, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
