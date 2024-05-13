Tinker base housing a hidden gem

Courtesy Photo | An example of homes on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Living on base offers multiple...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An example of homes on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Living on base offers multiple advantages, including enhanced security, convenience, and a strong sense of community. Families enjoy access to amenities such as schools, healthcare services, and shopping centers right on their doorstep. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Tinker Air Force Base homes ensure families living on base enjoy high quality living standards through a combination of strategic partnerships and robust base services.



Living on base offers multiple advantages, including enhanced security, convenience, and a strong sense of community. Families enjoy access to amenities such as schools, healthcare services, and shopping centers right on their doorstep.



“Living in base housing is great. The people are nice and it’s safer,” said 2nd Lt. Aadarsha Basnet, 72nd Air Base Wing bioenvironmental engineer. “I don’t have to fight traffic to get to work. I have easy access to the pool, tracks, gym, running trails, gas station, recreation center and much more!”



As of April 30, Balfour Beatty Communities has made housing available to civilians and contractors with a Common Access Card. To further increase occupancy, the company has introduced a roommate program.



The roommate program enables single Airmen to share base housing, thus reducing their living expenses. Participants in the roommate program benefit from waived deposits and application fees. The rates for this program are as follows:



2 Bedrooms, 2 roommates: $724.50 per person

3 Bedrooms, 3 roommates: $508.00 per person

4 Bedrooms, 4 roommates: $441.75 per person

Special community-building events like seasonal crafts and BBQs are organized to strengthen the bonds among residents. Essential services such as paid utilities, landscaping and trash removal are included in the rent, simplifying daily living. Immediate maintenance responses highlight the base's efforts in maintaining quality of life for its residents.



Another avenue for maintaining this quality of life is the Tinker Residents Council, which works under the 72nd ABW Deputy Commander as a Liaison between housing and leadership concerning issues of Life, Health, and Safety.



"I think folks should know that their Council and I are working to bring new ideas to the table for Balfour Beatty Communities' consideration," said Ebony Bond, 72nd ABW base housing resident advocate. "I like to tell new Tinker residents that if you've lived in other places, have seen what's worked, and have great ideas to reach out to the Council to let them work to make it happen."



For more information about living at Tinker AFB Homes and to check availability, visit Tinker AFB Homes website or call the leasing office at (405) 610-3637 to stay updated on community events and announcements.