An example of homes on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Living on base offers multiple advantages, including enhanced security, convenience, and a strong sense of community. Families enjoy access to amenities such as schools, healthcare services, and shopping centers right on their doorstep. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8406193
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-F3233-1004
|Resolution:
|960x600
|Size:
|177 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker base housing a hidden gem, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tinker base housing a hidden gem
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT