    Tinker base housing a hidden gem

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    72nd Air Base Wing

    An example of homes on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Living on base offers multiple advantages, including enhanced security, convenience, and a strong sense of community. Families enjoy access to amenities such as schools, healthcare services, and shopping centers right on their doorstep. (Courtesy photo)

    housing
    Tinker AFB
    base housing
    privatized housing
    Tinker AFB Homes
    Roommate program

