Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander

Col. Eric J. Rivero assumed command of the 512th Airlift wing in a ceremony here today.



Family and friends, distinguished visitors and more than 600 512th AW reserve Citizen Airmen gathered inside a hangar on Dover Air Force Base to watch Rivero assume his new role.



“Thank you for welcoming me into your family,” said Rivero. I am so thankful to be here.



To the Liberty Wing’s traditional reservists, the core of our combat capabilities, I’m amazed at how you balance your military, professional and family lives. I’m so inspired by it and grateful for it.”



Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base, California, presided over Rivero’s assumption of command ceremony and gave Rivero some words of advice as he embarks on his new journey as the 512th AW commander.



"Focus on the fundamentals”, he said. Our reserve Citizen Airmen deserve nothing less. We must respect their time and sacrifice and honor their service, for them to become better people and Airmen. If we do these things, no matter what the next fight demands of us, our Airmen will be best prepared to adapt and succeed.”



Rivero, a command pilot, comes to the wing after serving as commander of the 931st Operations Group, 931st Airlift Wing, McConnell AFB, Kansas. There, he directed 287 Air Force Reserve Command members operating 36 KC-46 Pegasus for world-wide employment of airlift, aeromedical evacuation and air refueling missions.



During the assumption of command, Durham passed the 512th AW’s guidon to Rivero, marking the formal passing of responsibility and authority to him. This gesture historically aided troops in knowing who to dedicate their loyalty and trust.



As the 512th AW commander, Rivero will lead more than 1,750 reserve Citizen Airmen who serve across three groups, 14 squadrons and several wing staff agencies. Rivero and wing members will continue to support AFRC’s and Air Mobility Command’s worldwide airlift mission, operating the C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.



“Together, we will aggressively pursue our readiness and resilient requirements,” said Rivero. “We will build upon our combat capability and stand ready to defend our nation if called upon.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 Story ID: 470348 Location: DOVER, MD, US Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander, by SrA Shayna Hodge