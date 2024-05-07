30 FSS named as best small USAF FSS

Photo By Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma | The 30th Force Support Squadron pose for a group photo in front of Missile V, a...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma | The 30th Force Support Squadron pose for a group photo in front of Missile V, a Minuteman III missile static display at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 7, 2024. 30 FSS received the prestigious 2023 Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award for outstanding service and innovation, showcasing unwavering dedication to base morale and quality of life. Through community events and facility enhancements, they’ve made a lasting impact on the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space Launch Delta 30’s 30th Force Support Squadron has been awarded the 2023 Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award as the best FSS in the U.S. Air Force (small installation category).



In March, Vandenberg welcomed evaluators from Air Force Manpower, Personnel & Services for a site visit to evaluate 30th FSS’s 423 military and civilian members, in nine diverse flights on their ability to support the Guardians and Airmen who are a part of Space Launch Delta 30 and mission partner units.



The award evaluation criteria included how the squadron provided support to Vandenberg units, demonstrated outstanding professionalism and commitment to world-class customer service, and the ability to innovate and perform beyond typical expectations. The 30th FSS team proved that they excelled in each of these areas in support of the base’s more than 8,000 service members, families, and civilian employees, and approximately 25,000 retirees who lived locally.



"I am incredibly proud of the 30th FSS team. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the morale and well-being of Airmen, Guardians, and their families," said Lt. Col. Matthew Houser, 30th FSS commander. "The men and women of the 30th Force Support Squadron have achieved remarkable success through their innovative and collaborative efforts. By prioritizing readiness and fostering creativity, they have undoubtedly made a significant and positive impact on the quality of life for the base."



During the past year, the 30th FSS team took swift action to revitalize the base's quality of life. They organized the Summer ROCKFEST and expanded club operations, hosting events for the community like a Murder Mystery dinner, comedy nights, and an Ultimate Gameshow. Additionally, they renovated the Pacific Coast Center, preserving Vandenberg SFB’s heritage while enhancing a versatile space for both professional and social gatherings.



"The well-deserved recognition of this award is a testament to the extraordinary accomplishments of the 30th FSS team, who have made monumental strides in enhancing the well-being of our Guardians, Airmen, and their families at Vandenberg," said Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. "I am immensely proud of their unwavering commitment to innovation and their profound sense of teamwork. The 30th FSS team has not only earned this prestigious award, but they have also earned the heartfelt appreciation of our entire community."



Also charged with developing the community, the 30th FSS team worked to increase education accessibility here in 2023 by attracting Purdue Global, National University, and the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) to maintain a full-time presence at the Vandenberg Education Center, opening the door to new scholastic and future career opportunities for members across the installation.