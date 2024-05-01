Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 FSS named as best small USAF FSS

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The 30th Force Support Squadron pose for a group photo in front of Missile V, a Minuteman III missile static display at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 7, 2024. 30 FSS received the prestigious 2023 Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award for outstanding service and innovation, showcasing unwavering dedication to base morale and quality of life. Through community events and facility enhancements, they’ve made a lasting impact on the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8388749
    VIRIN: 240507-X-BS524-1018
    Resolution: 5524x3946
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30 FSS named as best small USAF FSS, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Teamwork
    USSF
    VSFB
    SLD30
    30FSS

