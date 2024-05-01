The 30th Force Support Squadron pose for a group photo in front of Missile V, a Minuteman III missile static display at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 7, 2024. 30 FSS received the prestigious 2023 Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award for outstanding service and innovation, showcasing unwavering dedication to base morale and quality of life. Through community events and facility enhancements, they’ve made a lasting impact on the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 18:08 Photo ID: 8388749 VIRIN: 240507-X-BS524-1018 Resolution: 5524x3946 Size: 12.48 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30 FSS named as best small USAF FSS, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.