Navy Musician Finds Joy in Service and Travel

Musician First Class Tim Deal has found a way to serve his country while doing what he loves - playing music. A veteran of 14 years in the Navy and 4 years in the Marine Corps, Deal is currently stationed in Naples, Italy as a saxophonist with the United States Navy Band attached to Naval Forces Europe and Africa.



Deal, a native of Urbana, Illinois, has been playing the saxophone since he was 10 years old. He joined the Navy at age 22, drawn by the opportunity to continue his musical career while serving. Over the past 18 years, Deal has had the chance to perform all over the world, including memorable performances in Japan, Gabon, and throughout Europe.



Currently, Deal is in Libreville, Gabon supporting Obangame Express 2024, a Naval Forces Africa exercise along the western coast of Africa from Senegal to Namibia. The team will be performing alongside Gabonese military bands throughout the exercise.



As a member of the Navy band, Deal supports diplomatic, community relations, and ceremonial events. One of Deal's favorite duties is introducing American musical styles and opening cultural exchanges. In his current role, Deal and his bandmates regularly perform for visiting dignitaries and military ceremonies throughout Europe and Africa.



Just recently, Deal and the Navy band, alongside their U.S. Marine Corps and Ghana Navy counterparts, played multiple performances in support of the combined African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa in Accra, Ghana.



When asked what he would tell his younger self just starting out in the Navy, Deal said he never could have imagined the amazing places music would take him.



He encourages other musicians considering military service to take advantage of the Navy band program for its unique combination of service, travel, and the chance to share one's artistry around the globe.



For Deal, it has been an honor and a privilege to represent his country through his saxophone.



