U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Forces Forge Stronger Alliance Through Civil Engineer Engagement

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) recently hosted a key leader engagement with U.S. Air Force Civil Engineers, aimed at enhancing cooperation and readiness capabilities between the two air forces. The visit marked the first between civil engineer leaders of both air forces since 2019 and focused on fostering collaboration and preparedness for potential contingencies requiring combined air power.



During the March 2024 visit, Colonel Kevin Osborne, Command Civil Engineer for U.S. Air Force Pacific Air Forces, held high-level bilateral discussions with Brigadier General Keun Woo Park, Director of Civil Engineering for ROKAF. Engineers engaged in strategic planning sessions and field training demonstrations throughout the Republic of Korea, including at Osan, Suwon, and Jungwon air bases.



Leaders and engineers from both air forces exchanged insights and best practices, emphasizing initiatives to bolster infrastructure, optimize airfield damage repair (ADR) capabilities, and enhance interoperability. These efforts are seen as crucial for maintaining operational effectiveness and swift responses in the Indo-Pacific theater.



Major Bianca Veitenheimer, 7th Air Force Deputy Command Civil Engineer, highlighted the importance of such engagements in fortifying the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States, emphasizing the value of interoperability and the shared commitment to regional stability and security between both nations.



“When it comes to interoperability, it's very important for us to know both our capabilities and ROKAF’s capabilities,” Maj. Veitenheimer stated. “Knowing how we train and how ROKAF trains and then being able to work together to ensure we have airfields to launch and recover aircraft expediently is critical for us as allies and partners to be able to project power to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



ROKAF engineers participated in field exercises of ADR capabilities, providing PACAF engineers with valuable hands-on experiences and facilitating the exchange of technical expertise.



“Seeing each other's equipment and how ROKAF conducts their ADR operations has been eye-opening because they have slightly different types of equipment,” said Maj. Veitenheimer. “Seeing what kind of capabilities and equipment they have, how they operate, and learning from their best practices has helped us better understand how we can better learn from each other to better prepare for potential contingencies in the theater.”



As both nations confront emerging challenges, ROKAF and U.S. Air Force engineers recognize the vital importance of collaboration and interoperability. This exchange not only demonstrates a joint commitment but also offers invaluable chances for shared learning and bolstering readiness capabilities.



"As we navigate the complexities of the Indo-Pacific theater, our partnership with our ROKAF partners stands as a cornerstone of regional stability,” said Col. Osborne. “Through joint initiatives like this recent civil engineer engagement, we reinforce our shared commitment to unity, preparedness, and the strength of our shared values."