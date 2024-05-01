U.S. Air Force - ROKAF Key Leader Engagement

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) hosted a key leader engagement with U.S. Air Force Civil Engineers from March 27-29, 2024, focusing on enhancing cooperation and readiness capabilities. The visit aimed to foster collaboration through high-level discussions, strategic planning sessions, and field training demonstrations, emphasizing initiatives to bolster infrastructure, optimize airfield damage repair capabilities, and strengthen interoperability for maintaining operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific theater.



