    U.S. Air Force - ROKAF Key Leader Engagement [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force - ROKAF Key Leader Engagement

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Drew Buchanan 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) hosted a key leader engagement with U.S. Air Force Civil Engineers from March 27-29, 2024, focusing on enhancing cooperation and readiness capabilities. The visit aimed to foster collaboration through high-level discussions, strategic planning sessions, and field training demonstrations, emphasizing initiatives to bolster infrastructure, optimize airfield damage repair capabilities, and strengthen interoperability for maintaining operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific theater.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8385752
    VIRIN: 240328-F-EY376-9104
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force - ROKAF Key Leader Engagement [Image 9 of 9], by Drew Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Forces Forge Stronger Alliance Through Civil Engineer Engagement

