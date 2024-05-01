1889th Regional Support Group redeploys from Operation Inherent Resolve.

Photo By Staff Sgt. Billy Topaz | Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group stepped their boots back on U.S. soil at...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Billy Topaz | Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group stepped their boots back on U.S. soil at Fort Cavazos Texas this Saturday, April 27th 2024, as they returned from supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The mission lasted approximately nine months, and assisted CJTF-OIR to advise, assist and enable partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group stepped their boots back on U.S. soil at Fort Cavazos Texas this Saturday, April 27th 2024, as they returned from a successful rotation supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. They were welcomed back by Colonel Trenton J. Gibson, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey A. Holycross, Sergeant Major David B. Lewis, and Sergeant Major Benjamin J. Ericksen.

Soldiers and leaders of the 1889th RSG trained extensively prior to leaving home and this experience spoke volumes to the numerous obstacles they faced and overcame while supporting this operation. This included assessing, refining soldier missions and combat maneuvers during weekend exercises and annual training, and testing their skills through First Army's rigorous five-day validation final training event at Camp Dodge, Iowa. Our Montana Army National Guard Soldiers are a testament to the promise to the nation, our community, and each other that they are always ready, always there! The mission lasted approximately nine months.

CJTF-OIR Advises, Assists and Enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks to enable military Defeat of Daesh in Iraq and Syria, enable sustainable military partner capacity, and leverage cohesive coalition effects.



Photos and video courtesy of SSG Billy Topaz and SPC Matthew Williams, 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.