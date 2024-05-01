Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group stepped their boots back on U.S. soil at Fort Cavazos Texas this Saturday, April 27th 2024, as they returned from supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The mission lasted approximately nine months, and assisted CJTF-OIR to advise, assist and enable partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 19:27 Photo ID: 8382039 VIRIN: 240427-A-IW614-1124 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.52 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1889th Regional Support Group redeploys from Operation Inherent Resolve. [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Billy Topaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.