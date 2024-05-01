Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1889th Regional Support Group redeploys from Operation Inherent Resolve. [Image 5 of 9]

    1889th Regional Support Group redeploys from Operation Inherent Resolve.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Billy Topaz 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1889th Regional Support Group stepped their boots back on U.S. soil at Fort Cavazos Texas this Saturday, April 27th 2024, as they returned from supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The mission lasted approximately nine months, and assisted CJTF-OIR to advise, assist and enable partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.

