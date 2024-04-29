NAS Sigonella, U.K. RAF unveil new facility in Lossiemouth

U.S. Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, in partnership with the United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF) Lossiemouth, unveiled a new U.S. wash facility and austere barracks during a ribbon cutting ceremony in Lossiemouth, Scotland, May 2.



This significant development is part of a strategic enhancement to support U.S. Naval Forces Europe aircraft, specifically the P-8A, and to bolster the operational interoperability with one of America’s closest allies.



Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67 Capt. Bryan Hager, and NAS Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Aaron Shoemaker attended the ceremony.



“These new facilities will play a crucial role in enhancing the collective readiness, responsiveness, deployability, integration, and interoperability of P-8A forces and our ability to maintain aircraft and support operations in the North Atlantic and across the 6th Fleet area of responsibility,” said Shoemaker.



Capt. Lyon, deputy commodore, CTF 67, also expressed enthusiasm for the new facilities.



“These new facilities will not only provide the operational commander with agile combat ready forces, but will further enhance our interoperability and interchangeability with the UK RAF P-8A team in Lossiemouth,” said Lyon. “It will allow U.S. P-8A forces to work towards a mutually beneficial synergy as well as operate interdependently and interchangeably. I see a bright future with our allies and partners.”



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 13:14 Story ID: 470137 Location: GB Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella, U.K. RAF unveil new facility in Lossiemouth, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.