Eighth Army hosts junior officers from Korea, Japan for Trilateral Symposium

Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, greets a Republic of Korea officer at his headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2024. ROK Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force officers were later given a mission brief as part of the annual Trilateral Symposium where junior officers from the U.S., ROK and Japan, team up for a week to learn about each other's militaries.

Eighth Army had the privilege of hosting officers from the Republic of Korea Army and Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force this week as part of the annual Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange Symposium.



The symposium helps enrich the relationship between the three countries through information exchanges and tours of U.S. Army training facilities.



Their schedule brought the officers to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, where they visited the Vandal Training Complex and received hands-on familiarization with the simulators within. They also got to interact with tactical equipment and other digital training systems before touring 2nd Infantry Division motor pools to learn about the division's tactical vehicle operations.



They wrapped up their day with a visit to Eighth Army headquarters where they listened to an Eighth Army mission brief and met with Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general.



After visiting Camp Humphreys, the officers will venture to the DMZ, visit the Korean Military Academy, observe a live-fire gunnery and take a trip to the Korean War Museum.



This symposium helps to enhance understanding of each nation’s military, including operational terms, concepts, education and roles in the Asia-Pacific region. The annual event also aims to help foster the relationship between the allies whose junior officers will serve in future leadership roles.