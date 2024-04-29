Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, greets a Republic of Korea officer at his headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2024. ROK Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force officers were later given a mission brief as part of the annual Trilateral Symposium where junior officers from the U.S., ROK and Japan, team up for a week to learn about each other's militaries.
Eighth Army hosts junior officers from Korea, Japan for Trilateral Symposium
