Eighth Army leadership poses for a group photo with officers from the Republic of Korea Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force in the headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 19:32
|Photo ID:
|8375587
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-GU297-1002
|Resolution:
|4721x3755
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army hosts officers from Korea, Japan, in annual Trilateral Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eighth Army hosts junior officers from Korea, Japan for Trilateral Symposium
