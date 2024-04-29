Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army hosts officers from Korea, Japan, in annual Trilateral Symposium [Image 2 of 5]

    Eighth Army hosts officers from Korea, Japan, in annual Trilateral Symposium

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army leadership poses for a group photo with officers from the Republic of Korea Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force in the headquarters building on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 30, 2024.

