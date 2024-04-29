Tulsa District’s Raef Perryman joins national stewardship advisory team

Courtesy Photo | Raef Perryman, environmental specialist Tulsa District northern area recently became a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Raef Perryman, environmental specialist Tulsa District northern area recently became a member of the stewardship advisory team. The team works to enhance USACE’s environmental mission by discussing best practices and utilizing the knowledge of every team member and focuses on providing advice about issues involving natural resources. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — As a member of the stewardship advisory team, Raef Perryman hopes to help shape and enhance the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' environmental mission.



The team works to enhance USACE’s environmental mission by discussing best practices and utilizing the knowledge of every team member.



"As a new member to this team, I feel like I am drinking from a fire hose," said Perryman, "I am excited to learn about my roles and how I can be a useful team member."



The team has 18 members, including representatives from different areas within the Corps, such as headquarters, divisions, districts, projects, and research teams.



Their primary focus is to oversee the Stewardship Support Program and act as a special committee for the Chief of the Natural Resources Management Branch in HQUSACE.



"The SAT gives advice and reviews the SSP ," said Perryman. "We also help with natural resources stewardship issues or projects that affect Corps Civil Works projects across the country."



The committee focuses on providing advice about issues involving natural resources. It shares ideas and suggestions for policies, natural resource management, and research.



Perryman recently attended his first meeting with the team. During this meeting, the team discussed solutions and paths forward on a variety of topics, including environmental stewardship, partnership opportunities, division updates from around the country, tribal partnerships, and ecosystem goods and services.



The group takes these topics into smaller focus groups to help answer questions or work on challenges.



Perryman has asked to focus on a team focusing on boundaries. This team aims to work toward better funding for boundary monitoring, encroachments and trespasses.



"It is beneficial to USACE for people who have a wealth of knowledge in environmental stewardship to come together as one team," said Jeff Knack, chief natural resources and recreation branch. "Perryman's membership on this team helps the entire agency."