    Tulsa District’s Raef Perryman joins national stewardship advisory team

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Raef Perryman, environmental specialist Tulsa District northern area recently became a member of the stewardship advisory team. The team works to enhance USACE’s environmental mission by discussing best practices and utilizing the knowledge of every team member and focuses on providing advice about issues involving natural resources.

