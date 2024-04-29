Crewsin’ in 2024 Challenge a success at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Banner bragging rights…The Crews Into Shape Challenge at Navy Medicine Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Banner bragging rights…The Crews Into Shape Challenge at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton 2024, was claimed - for the year - by overall winner, the Lunafits, from Mental Health department, taking first place and the gold with a total score of 204. The Med Wreckers [Medical Records] took home the silver in second with a tally of 183. Third place and bronze medals went to the Crewtons [Family Medicine] with a final count of 159. Sixteen teams were fielded, totaling 182 participants. “The turnout and participation exceeded expectations,” stated Patricia Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness Coordinator. The premise for the challenge was based upon the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command 24th annual Crews Into Shape Challenge, held in conjunction with March also designated as Navy Nutrition Month. It’s a four-week contest using a team approach to specifically promote wellness concepts – such as routine physical activity and nutritional awareness – to help participants improve and manage a healthier lifestyle. Each crew member could earn points for eating fruits and vegetables, maintaining or achieving a goal weight, exercising and/or engaging in some sort of healthy activity. The event was open to all staff members and dependents (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

It was a friendly competition designed to individually motivate and collectively encourage. It was an event which once concluded involved almost 20 percent of the command who crunched their way through the Crews Into Shape Challenge at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.



Whether abdomen work or working through a plate of greens, staff voluntarily champed on a regulated regimen to improve their fitness level and nutritional routine.



“The turnout and participation exceeded expectations,” stated Patricia Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness Coordinator, noting that there were 16 teams and 182 participants.



Placing first and receiving gold medals for their efforts were the Lunafits, from Mental Health department, with a total score of 204. The Med Wreckers [Medical Records] took home the silver in second with a tally of 183. Third place and bronze medals went to the Crewtons [Family Medicine] with a final count of 159.



Other teams involved were the Bucca Beans (PSNS detachment), Buff Bangor Baddies (Bangor clinic), Celery Stalks at Midnight (OO Directorate), EHR-mergency Response Team (Military Health System GENESIS trainers), Guts and Gorey (Main Operating Room), Macular Degenerates (Ophthalmology/Occupational Health), Med Wreckers (Medical Records), Photon Phlingers (Radiology), Red Flag Renegades (Urgent Care Clinic), Rugrat Renegades (Pediatric/Immunization Clinics) , Running From Our Problems (Patient Administration), The Suite Life on Deck (command suite) and Wellness Warriors (Health Promotion).



Most teams featured a roster of at least eight participating staff members, with Pediatrics and Immunizations fielding a team of 18, followed by Mental Health with 16 staff and the Main Operating Room with 15 personnel.



The premise for the challenge was based upon the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command 24th annual Crews Into Shape Challenge, held in conjunction with March also designated as Navy Nutrition Month.



It’s a four-week contest using a team approach to specifically promote wellness concepts – such as routine physical activity and nutritional awareness – to help participants improve and manage a healthier lifestyle.



Each crew member could earn points for eating fruits and vegetables, maintaining or achieving a goal weight, exercising and/or engaging in some sort of healthy activity. The event was open to all staff members and dependents.



“I am so proud of everyone’s perseverance and dedication for making this a memorable challenge. Thank you all for your incredible effort in this endeavor. We hope that this was even the start of some lifestyle changes for some. Whether it’s eating more fruits and vegetables, attaining the recommended weekly moderate intensity activity or just working together as a team, you challenged yourself and you should be proud,” exclaimed Skinner.



Each crew member was weekly challenged to get in cardiovascular exercise, either 150 minutes of moderate exercise - which equates to 30 minutes Monday through Friday - and/or 75 minutes of up tempo aerobic exercise, along with two days a week of strength-training exercising either doing some sort of pushups/pullups/dips/abdomen routine or with fitness machines or free weights.



The nutritional aspect called for each crew members to include at least two one-cup equivalent servings of fruit each day and at least three one-cup equivalent servings of vegetables each day.



Bonus points were given for those who used a web-based or application to help track their food and exercise, such as the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command ‘30-day Fruit and Veggie Challenge Activity Card.’



“Really outstanding organizing and participation. This helped us get out of winter holiday eating habits. A great idea to help guide us and each other improve our health and wellness,” shared Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC commanding officer.