Joint Forces Collaborate at CORBT to Enhance Recruit Training Strategies

GREAT LAKES (NNS) − In an effort to fortify the backbone of the nation’s defense, representatives from all six branches of the U.S. armed forces convened at the annual Council on Recruit Basic Training (CORBT) Summit from April 23 to April 25, 2024. The gathering, held at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, fostered joint collaboration to optimize the effectiveness of basic military training.



Rear Admiral Craig Mattingly, Commander of Naval Service Training Command, emphasized the pivotal role of collaboration in the Navy’s efforts. “Getting real and getting better has to include collaborating and building relationships between the services. CORBT is an opportunity to do just that, while providing the senior leaders of our military entry training programs with the perspective we need to get most out of our mission,” stated Mattingly. “As warfighters, we have to ensure our joint force is aligned every step of the way, CORBT helps us start from day one of a Recruit’s career. All services benefit from this alignment.”



Throughout the three-day summit, attendees engaged in multifaceted discussions, addressing topics such as recruiting shortages, service member retention, and innovative programs like the Future Service Member Preparatory courses to elevate the performance of recruits for successful careers in the U.S. military.



“Discussing the issues different branches face in their training and seeing the solutions they have come up with has been valuable when considering our own approach to recruit training,” remarked USMC Sergeant Major Oranjel Leavy from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Western Recruiting Region.



While in Great Lakes, Representatives embarked on a comprehensive tour of RTC (Recruit Training Command), gaining firsthand insights into the transformation of civilians into Sailors. The tour included stops at the USS Indianapolis to witness water survival training and observing firefighting applications at the USS Chief. Participants also attended a Recruit capping ceremony following Battle Stations-21, the U.S. Navy’s culminating event during bootcamp, where trainees are recognized for earning the right to be called Sailors before attending graduation at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall. Following graduation, attendance of the naturalization ceremony for 68 Sailors from 29 countries also took place.



These firsthand encounters underscored the shared commitment to excellence in recruit training across all military branches.



Major General Michele Edmondson, Commander of the Second Air Force, underscored the significance of CORBT in facilitating cross-service dialogue.



“This is a great opportunity to get with our service counterparts to discuss and share best practices across our training enterprises. It’s also motivating to be surrounded by our peers with shared common goals and interests, which is simply to ensure we are doing our best to prepare our nation's sons and daughters for service in the profession of arms.”



Collaboration through CORBT extends beyond enhancing training methodologies; it strengthens worldwide operations by establishing uniform protocols and improving compatibility.



“CORBT allows us to standardize training procedures, enhance interoperability, and share best practices,” highlighted Capt. Kenneth Froberg, commanding officer of Recruit Training Command. “By aligning our training programs and operational practices across all branches of the military, we improve readiness and effectiveness in joint and coalition missions.”



Other Representatives who attended the summit included the Reviewing Officer and Commanding Officer of Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, Major General Jason Kelly, Director of Military Accession Policy Dr. Katie Helland, and Brigadier General James Ryans II, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Western Recruiting Region. Ryans emphasized the importance of training coherence among the branches.



“We are going to fight together, so we should learn to train similarly,” he stated.



CORBT serves as a cornerstone for joint efforts to enhance military training strategies and ensure the readiness of the nation's armed forces. By fostering collaboration and sharing insights, representatives from all branches of the military are working together to overcome common challenges and uphold the highest standards of excellence in recruit basic training.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at Naval Station Great Lakes, RTC. More than 41,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc.

