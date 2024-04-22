Leaders from the other services' boot camps converged on Naval Station Great Lakes for a conference to discuss the best practices and ways to improve the basic training of recruits. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 16:35 Photo ID: 8363638 VIRIN: 240424-N-LN782-1058 Resolution: 6012x4008 Size: 3.33 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Leadership Tour Recruit Training Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.