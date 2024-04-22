Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Leadership Tour Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 8]

    Military Leadership Tour Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Leaders from the other services' boot camps converged on Naval Station Great Lakes for a conference to discuss the best practices and ways to improve the basic training of recruits. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 16:35
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
