Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 26, 2024) -- Naval Inspector General (NAVIG) Vice Adm. John Fuller visited Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella during an area assessment of Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, April 22-26, 2024.



Area assessments are defined by geographic location and focus on evaluating specific functions within the Department of the Navy (DON), to identify DON-wide strengths and weaknesses. The Office of the Naval Inspector General’s (NAVINSGEN) Inspections, Evaluations and Intel Oversight Division coordinate and conduct area assessments.



Fuller and his team met with installation leadership to tour facilities in Sigonella, and assess matters of importance to the Navy and Chief of Naval Operations.



“Our intention with any visit is to independently assess how we are doing. That includes what’s going well and what warfighting readiness and quality of service issues areas require improvement,” said Fuller. “We sincerely appreciate the support from the team here in Sigonella. Everywhere we go, we find great people who really care about our service members and their families. It’s an honor to be able to provide an objective and independent assessment that highlights the local readiness issues and best practices to the highest levels of leadership in the Department of the Navy.”



The area assessments also serve as an opportunity for commands to address concerns and communicate them with senior leadership.



“Hosting the IG [inspector general] team here in Sigonella was a wonderful opportunity for us at the installation level to step back from the day-to-day work we do and take a broad, critical look at our departments, programs and facilities,” said Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella. “The assessors helped us identify what and how we could do better, while focusing on quality of life improvements for our service members and their families.”



During his visit, Fuller reviewed programs with the IG team, visited several tenant commands, had round table discussions with Sailors and hosted a commander’s call.



Prior to this assessment, the inspections team conducted focus groups of randomly selected Sailors and civilians. Led by NAVINSGEN staff, focus groups utilize highly trained subject matter experts (SME) assigned to specific programs. The focus group team conduct participant-led, open-ended sessions on topics affecting quality of work life and quality of home life (QOWL/QOHL) to provide information about the installation’s mission, job performance and quality of services before the inspection.



The Office of the Naval Inspector General has an impact on Fleet readiness and Sailor quality of life by advocating for issues and concerns found through their assessments, investigations and inspections.



“IG area assessments, which include efforts like this week in Sigonella, allow us to focus on the broad issues impacting the Navy’s number one asset – our Sailors and their families.” said Fuller.



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.

