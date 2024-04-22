Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 26, 2024) - Vice Adm. John Fuller, Naval Inspector General (right), speaks to Sailors during a guided tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, April 26, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 07:21
    Photo ID: 8364764
    VIRIN: 240426-N-ZB518-1112
    Resolution: 1462x1044
    Size: 269.47 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sebastian Portieleslopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General
    Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General
    Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General
    Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INSPECTOR GENERAL
    IG
    NAVIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT