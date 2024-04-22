Naval Air Station Sigonella Welcomes Naval Inspector General

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 26, 2024) - Vice Adm. John Fuller, Naval Inspector General (right), speaks to Sailors during a guided tour of Naval Air Station Sigonella, April 26, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

