Marines join local Okinawa communities for cleanup | Earth Day 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Blake Pruett, a mortarman with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, gives a local preschool student a fist-bump during a park clean up and tree planting event at Nature Mirai Kan in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Pacific coordinated a week of Earth Day events. The participants planted a total of 32 mangrove trees. Pruett is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

OKINAWA, Japan – U.S. Marines from Camps Kinser, Hansen, and Schwab, and their surrounding communities, worked together at various nature sites during the annual celebration of Earth Day across Okinawa on April 21-22. The Government and External Affairs (G-7) and General Facilities, Environmental Affairs branch, both under Marine Corps Installations Pacific, organized these off-base events for military personnel to work together with the local community.



Ever since the Department of the Navy’s recognition of Earth Day in the 1990’s, military personnel have organized annual events with their local communities to raise environmental awareness and create a cleaner world. Every year, an Earth Day theme is assigned to provide commanders with guidance how to tailor their events. This year’s theme is “Communities, Critical Infrastructure, and Climate Action.”



Marine Corps installations in Okinawa teamed up with their neighboring communities; Camp Kinser and Urasoe City at Aja River; Camp Hansen and Kin Town at Nature Mirai; and Camp Schwab and Ogimi Village at Ta-Taki Waterfall.



The Aja River runs through Okinawa’s southwestern coast toward the center of the island and splits Naha City and Urasoe City. The Uchima District originally utilized the Aja River for the Ryukyu Kingdom’s trade port.



Marines volunteering from Camp Kinser joined residents from Okinawa’s Uchima District to clean up the river. Participants brought trash bags to clean up various items from the water and between rocks.



“We extended the invitation not only to Uchima District residents, but also Marines on Camp Kinser,” said Asato Shinya, chairman of Uchima Community Association. “This event has been taking place for over 20 years and to carry on the Japanese tradition of wishing for the children’s health and growth we hosted this event.”



Part of the event also included preparation for Children’s Day on May 5. Daycares and elementary schools from the Uchima District made Koinobori, or carp streamers, to hang over the river. After all the volunteers were finished, they organized several trash bags to be disposed of and children handed out onigiri and beverages for everyone.



“In old Okinawa customs, it’s been said that there are gods in the waters and oceans,” said Shinya. “Ever since we were small, our grandparents taught about the importance of respecting the gods and to keep the river clean, so we carried those traditions with us.”



Shinya said that he is planning more events and once again extends the invite to Marines on Camp Kinser in hopes of joining each other again for future events.



In the north of Okinawa, 13 Marines with Camp Schwab and residents from Ogimi Village hiked up to Ta-Taki waterfall to clean the area and view the nature along the way. For the Marines, it was their first time visiting one of Okinawa’s waterfalls.



“This was my first time working with Marines and I noticed they were highly aware of the environment and realized the importance of our nature,” said Akihito Komesu, a park ranger with Ogimi Village Tourism Association and park keeper of Ta-taki waterfall. “Usually, tourists from third-party foreign countries will go to the waterfall and leave trash.”



Ta-Taki waterfall once served as a transportation hub for distributing wood throughout the area, but it now stands as one of Okinawa’s most popular tourist attractions.



“The scenery was very beautiful,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Damien Broussard, a fire support Marine with 10th Marines, 2nd Marine Division. “It’s really unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”



Broussard, a native of Louisiana, is part of a unit deployment program and wanted to experience the culture and make connections during his limited time in Okinawa.

Ogimi Village Tourism Association representatives and park keepers accompanied the Marines and provided guidance during their exploration of the waterfall. The group hiked to the base of the waterfall where they got to swim around and feel the pressure from the waterfall.



On the way back, the attendees gathered any trash that was on the trail and surrounding area, and properly disposed of it. The park keepers in attendance ensured the hike and cleanup went smoothly and safely.



“Ta-taki waterfall is a place for fun, but most importantly this place is a part of our nature,” said Komesu. “We want to maintain the natural beauty of this place as much as possible.”



In western Kin Town, near Camp Hansen, Marines joined local residents to not only clean up Nature Mirai, but also to plant new life. Nature Mirai is a facility that offers a wide variety of experiences from canoeing, camping, and painting. It also has opportunities for creating sandals and painting Shisas.



Accompanying the six Marines were Col. Richard Martin and Sgt. Maj. Glenn Ray, the commanding officer and sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group respectively.



“We have a really vibrant and healthy relationship with all three of our communities: Kin Town, Onna Village, and Ginoza Village. Anytime we have events like these throughout the year we love to take the opportunity to partner with them,” said Martin. “Today’s Earth Day event is especially unique because we remind ourselves of our sacred Earth as well as meet the youngest generation and appreciate that.”



The morning started with an instructional period, where children participating from a local pre-school were told what to do that day and received gloves for cleaning and planting. Marines grabbed trash bags and followed the children around the facility, collecting all the trash from them.



“Something that surprised me was the energy of the kids and how happy everyone was,” said Lance Cpl. Blake Pruitt, a mortarman with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines, 3rd Marine Division. “It made me feel good watching people come together and seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.”



After cleaning up, the children and Marines planted mangrove trees. Staff members explained how to prep the dirt for trees to grow and showed them an example. Marines began digging holes and the children filled them with young mangrove trees.



“It’s important to help people out and bond with the community, and try to understand what people do and come together,” said Pruitt. “You come out here one time and you meet friends and you meet people and just have a good time.”



Ray, Martin, Marines and local preschoolers planted a total of 32 mangrove trees in the area after cleaning it.



“We’ve got one Earth, and we share it with all the people that are on this planet, so it’s important for us to come and be a part of the community,” said Ray. “We’ve been here for a long time, but like any relationship, you have to continue to work on and nurture these relationships.”



Even though Earth Day events and activities are organized once a year, they are hosted all around the island of Okinawa. Marines or any personnel interested in getting involved with the local community can look toward volunteering opportunities through the Single Marine Program, Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa, or other entities.