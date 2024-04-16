Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Kinser Marines clean up Aja River | Earth Day 2024 [Image 4 of 12]

    Camp Kinser Marines clean up Aja River | Earth Day 2024

    URASOE CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng  

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A resident from the Uchima District hangs carp streamers during an annual community cleanup event at Aja River, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. In celebration of Earth Day, U.S. Marines and residents from the Uchima District removed trash from the Aja River and hung carp streamers in preparation for Children’s Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8353330
    VIRIN: 240421-M-DJ385-2004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 24.97 MB
    Location: URASOE CITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    Kinser
    SMP
    MLG
    Aja River
    Uchima

