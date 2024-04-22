405th AFSB welcomes new commander at assumption of command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, passes the 405th Army Field Support Brigade colors to Col. Ernest J. Lane II, signifying his official assumption of command April 24 on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Elisabeth Paqué, Training Support Center Kaiserslautern VI photographer) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Between bouts of freezing rain in the morning and a severe hailstorm in the afternoon, the skies opened up and spirits shined bright on the 405th Army Field Support Brigade during its assumption of command ceremony, April 24.



Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II assumed command of the 405th AFSB at the ceremony, which was held on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern and attended by dozens of distinguished guests and visitors, plus friends and family of Lane.



In attendance were special guests Maj. Gen. David Wilson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general and command sergeant major, who traveled from Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, to attend the event. And from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus also attended.



“Having served in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, that gives you the understanding and expertise to ensure that the 405th Army Field Support Brigade can accomplish its mission in support of the theater Army and the joint force within U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command,” said Wilson. “You’ve got all of the skills, knowledge and attributes to successfully command this brigade, and I know that you will do so at the highest levels.”



Lane, whose last assignment was chief of staff of the 21st TSC, began his military service in 1995 in the Florida Army National Guard. He graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in science and was commissioned into the U.S. Army Transportation Corps.



He also holds a master’s degree in military studies from the Marine Corps University, and some of his military schooling includes the Joint Forces Staff College’s Joint and Combined Warfighting School, and the Army War College (Secretary of Defense Executive Fellow, AT&T)



Some of Lane’s previous assignments include senior joint plans officer and later chief of the Logistics Readiness and Sustainment Division at U.S. Northern Command; battalion commander of the 831st Transportation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, in Bahrain; and aide-de-camp to the commanding general at U.S. Army Materiel Command.



“Team 405, the road ahead will not be a walk in the park, but together we will conquer every challenge and keep being great,” said Lane at his assumption of command ceremony. “My expectation is that we lift each other up every step of the way and tap into all the talent our brigade possesses.”



“Let’s get smoking hot and write a new story of unwavering resilience, unmatched teamwork and unbeatable support to the warrior,” Lane said.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and is responsible for operationalizing AMC capabilities and delivering anticipatory readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa by synchronizing the infusion of acquisition, logistics and technology into U.S. Army Europe and Africa and integrating AMC capabilities and enablers to deliver readiness.



The 405th AFSB consists of four Army Field Support Battalions and eight Logistics Readiness Centers. The AFSBns provide mission command of six APS-2 storage locations in five countries in support of assigned and rotational forces in the region. They are the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany and the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland, as well as APS-2 sites in Dülmen, Germany; Eygelshoven, Netherlands; Zutendaal, Belgium; and Livorno, Italy.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. APS-2 sites help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises, like DEFENDER 24, happening now.



The eight LRCs assigned to the 405th AFSB execute installation logistics operations in support of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, Europe. LRC support and services include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations.



In addition to the LRC and APS-2 missions, the 405th AFSB is responsible for the Logistics Assistance Program and the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program in support of U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command operations on two continents. The 405th AFSB is headquartered in Kaiserslautern with units, organizations and people spread across Europe and Africa. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.