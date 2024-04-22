Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, passes the 405th Army Field Support Brigade colors to Col. Ernest J. Lane II, signifying his official assumption of command April 24 on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Elisabeth Paqué, Training Support Center Kaiserslautern VI photographer)
04.24.2024
04.25.2024
|8361851
|240424-A-PB921-1009
|1177x1634
|757.47 KB
KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|2
|0
405th AFSB welcomes new commander at assumption of command ceremony
