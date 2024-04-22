Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, passes the 405th Army Field Support Brigade colors to Col. Ernest J. Lane II, signifying his official assumption of command April 24 on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Elisabeth Paqué, Training Support Center Kaiserslautern VI photographer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 02:48 Photo ID: 8361851 VIRIN: 240424-A-PB921-1009 Resolution: 1177x1634 Size: 757.47 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB welcomes new commander at assumption of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.