    405th AFSB welcomes new commander at assumption of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    405th AFSB welcomes new commander at assumption of command ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.24.2024

    Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, passes the 405th Army Field Support Brigade colors to Col. Ernest J. Lane II, signifying his official assumption of command April 24 on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Elisabeth Paqué, Training Support Center Kaiserslautern VI photographer)

