DESRON 15 Hosts Annual ASW Symposium

Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 hosted its Annual Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Symposium from April 16th to April 19th in Yokosuka, Japan.



The purpose of this summit was to foster meaningful tactical discussions across warfare areas, connect the waterfront to exchange insights, and enhance collective expertise in Surface Warfare initiatives. Attendees also had the opportunity to network with colleagues along the waterfront.



"ASW is a core competency for the Bloodhounds of DESRON 15 – it’s what we do here in the Pacific every single day. This symposium brings together the greatest minds in undersea warfare to help us better meet Pacific Fleet’s mission to reassure our Allies and partners," said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, DESRON 15. "I’m excited to host this cross-pollinating event that helps sharpen the skills of our Destroyer Force while at the same time feeding back our unique understanding of the Western Pacific to the warfare development communities."



In attendance were members from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 74, John’s Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), the Surface Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC), the Program Executive Office (PEO) and more. These speakers discussed acoustics intelligence, modernization and training, and high-end warfighting tactics.



"This symposium served as a pivotal platform for fostering collaborative discussions and sharing vital insights across the ASW community," said Lt. Amy McLellan, ASW Fires Officer for DESRON 15. "We not only enriched our understanding of anti-submarine warfare but also strengthened the bonds that unite us as a formidable maritime force."



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

