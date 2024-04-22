Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Symposium [Image 1 of 3]

    DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Symposium

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. Amy McClellan, Undersea Fires Officer for Destroyer Squadron 15, speaks at the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Symposium. The purpose of this summit was to foster meaningful tactical discussions across warfare areas, connect the waterfront to exchange insights, and enhance collective expertise in Surface Warfare initiatives. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8361293
    VIRIN: 240419-N-EK538-4049
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Symposium
    DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Symposium
    DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DESRON 15 Hosts Annual ASW Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    ASW
    Amy
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT