DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Symposium

Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, speaks at the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Symposium. The purpose of this summit was to foster meaningful tactical discussions across warfare areas, connect the waterfront to exchange insights, and enhance collective expertise in Surface Warfare initiatives. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

