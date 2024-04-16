Minnesota National Guard family celebrates Month of the Military Child across continents

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Novotny, a motor transport operator assigned to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Novotny, a motor transport operator assigned to the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division stand for a photo with his wife, Sara. Each April, the Department of Defense comes together to recognize and support military children, honoring them during the Month of the Military Child. While deployed for the first time, Novotny is also celebrating the Month of the Military Child. (Submitted Photo) see less | View Image Page

Each April, the Department of Defense comes together to recognize and support military children, honoring them during the Month of the Military Child. For some Minnesota National Guard service members this celebration looks a little different than in years past.



For almost half of the Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, this April, marks their first Month of the Military Child spent overseas. Staff Sgt. Nicholas Novotny, a motor transport operator originally serving with Charlie Company, 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, is among those on their first deployment to the Middle East.



As Novotny serves, his journey intertwines with that of his wife, Sara, and their three children, Nora, Marvin, and Vohn, as they all navigate the unique challenges of having a parent who serves.



For Nicholas, the call to serve was a legacy embraced with passion.



"My younger years, I watched my brother join the Air Force, and I listened to stories from my uncles and my grandpa about their time in the Army," Nicholas shares. "When I finally made that decision, it was easy to raise my right hand and begin my military career."



Currently serving as the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s movement noncommissioned officer in charge, Novotny's role within the 34th Infantry Division is vital to the unit's mission.



Beyond Nicholas’ service, Sara stands as a pillar of strength and resilience for the Novotny family. As her husband serves overseas, she ensures that their family remains connected despite the miles that separate them.



"We schedule FaceTime dates as much as possible and keeping him involved and informed on happenings back at home," Sara shares, detailing their efforts to maintain communication during deployment. "Mailing letters and care packages with not just things I think he may need, but also things that I feel will make him smile and laugh. Reminding him that he is missed."



As for the Novotny children, Sara sees them as just normal kids their age who are adaptable, humble and empathetic towards other people because of their father’s service.



"Our three kids are obsessed with their real-life hero," Sara shares with pride, highlighting the impact of military life on them. "It is absolutely heartwarming to see them love him just as much as me and support his military career as much as I have over the years."



As the Month of the Military Child draws to a close, the Novotny family extends a message of resilience and hope to fellow military families within the 34th Infantry Division and beyond.



"For the families with a deployed family member, stay positive," Nicholas urges. "We look forward to seeing you when we come home.”