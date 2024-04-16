Minnesota National Guard family celebrates Month of the Military Child across continents

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Novotny, a motor transport operator assigned to 34th Infantry Division, smiles after sharing his story in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, April 10, 2024. Each April, the Department of Defense comes together to recognize and support military children, honoring them during the Month of the Military Child. While deployed for the first time, Novotny is also celebrating the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

