    Minnesota National Guard family celebrates Month of the Military Child across continents

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Novotny, a motor transport operator assigned to the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division stand for a photo with his wife, Sara, and their three children Nora, Marvin and Vohn. Each April, the Department of Defense comes together to recognize and support military children, honoring them during the Month of the Military Child. While deployed for the first time, Novotny is also celebrating the Month of the Military Child. (Submitted Photo)

    This work, Minnesota National Guard family celebrates Month of the Military Child across continents [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    Mobilization
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Month of the Military Child

