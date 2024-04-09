181st IW celebrates grand reopening of revamped fitness center, Racer’s Edge

The 181st Intelligence Wing officially reopened the newly remodeled fitness center, called Racer's Edge, at Hulman Field April 14.



Air Force Col. Charles T. Goad, the commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing, led the remodeling effort in direct response to feedback from airmen in a wing-wide Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS, calling for better fitness facilities.



“It shows that their voices were heard,” said Air Force Maj. Landon Hinman, the 181st Force Support Squadron commander. “They voiced that they wanted a change. They wanted an upgrade, and they got it.”



Hinman highlighted the Air Force’s four pillars of airman fitness: mental, physical, social and spiritual. Renovating the fitness center provides a place for airmen to better themselves physically, mentally and socially.



Indeed, fitness ties in directly with mental well-being.



“We have to have a facility that can help with that pillar,” said Goad. “A lot of us use fitness for mental health because it's a way to get the endorphins going and relax.”



To be sure, airmen are excited about the remodel and access to the updated facilities and resources now available.



“Having new equipment is always something to look forward to,” said Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Ogega, an airman with the 181st FSS. “Especially after a long day of work.”



New equipment was not the only change made during the remodel.



According to Hinman, the 181st IW completely replaced the flooring, repainted both inside and outside the building, and modernized the bathrooms.



“We're putting our money where our mouth is,” said Goad. “We're going to give you a great place to work out. The next piece after this is we're going to look at building a track.”



The remodel garnered the attention of the Indiana National Guard’s Indiana Holistic Health and Fitness organization, or INH2F. As a result of the fitness center remodel, INH2F has started coming to Hulman Field every Thursday offering fitness classes. Future plans may include hosting such classes during drill weekends.



“I think it's great to have independent folks come in and help us with our fitness,” said Goad. “Any time we can partner with the community is a good thing.”



Undoubtedly, the reopening of Racer’s Edge, which is open 24/7 to all individuals with on-base privileges, demonstrates the 181st IW’s vision of enhancing the whole airman concept and allowing a place for airmen to thrive and grow.

