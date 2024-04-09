181st IW celebrates grand reopening of revamped fitness center, Racer’s Edge

Air Force Col. Charles T. Goad, the commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing (left) and Maj. Landon Hinman, the 181st Force Support Squadron commander (right), cut a ceremonial ribbon to signify the grand reopening of the Racer's Edge fitness center at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind., April 14, 2024. The Racer's Edge fitness center was renovated and reopened during April drill weekend and provides various resources to airmen to increase physical readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

