The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, April 12, 2024.



Roosevelt is one of four U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65. These FDNF-E ships have the flexibility to operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in

the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM)

areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint

and naval operations.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa

(NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and

partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and

stability.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 03:28 Story ID: 468491 Location: IT Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt transits Strait of Gibraltar, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.