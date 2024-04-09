Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt transits Strait of Gibraltar

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

    ITALY

    04.13.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy    

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, April 12, 2024.

    Roosevelt is one of four U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65. These FDNF-E ships have the flexibility to operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain.

    Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in
    the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint
    and naval operations.

    For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa
    (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and
    partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and
    stability.

