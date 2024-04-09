Chief of Engineers visits Los Angeles District projects in Southern California

Photo By Brooks Hubbard IV | Mike Padilla, Chicago District project manager, second from left, points out a feature...... read more read more Photo By Brooks Hubbard IV | Mike Padilla, Chicago District project manager, second from left, points out a feature of the Santiago Creek Flood-Risk Reduction project, to Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general and 55th chief of engineers, second from right, during a March 19 tour of the project in Santa Ana, California. The joint project is being completed by both the Chicago and LA districts. see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosted Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, during a March 19 visit to several project sites in southern California.



Spellmon began his visit by hosting a USACE Senior Executive Service virtual recruitment town hall at the Prado Dam’s Resident Office in Corona.

Spellmon was joined by LA District Commander Col. Andrew Baker, LA District Deputy Engineer Justin Gay and several LA District project team members.



Spellmon discussed USACE’s more than $90-billion-program and the importance of getting up-and-coming leaders ready for their next level of civilian service – the Senior Executive Service – for those who choose to pursue it.



Karen Pane, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ director of Human Resources, Senior Executive Service, explained USACE’s recruitment efforts and detailed her personal experiences in her own Senior Executive Service career.



Pane said she started her career as an emergency trauma nurse in 2006 and was also a nurse in the U.S. Naval Reserve Nurse Corps. She continued her federal service with various government agencies, including as the chief human capital officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, before joining USACE.



There are currently seven vacancies within USACE’s Senior Executive Service program.



Following the town hall, Spellmon presented commander’s coins to several LA District team members, recognizing them for their outstanding years of service and dedication to USACE’s mission.



Spellmon then met with military officers, who support the district and region, to discuss their professional development and future assignments in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment and USACE.



“If you’re passionate about engineering, there are plenty of opportunities out there (in USACE) to do that,” said Spellmon, who became chief of engineers in September 2020.



Baker and his project management team then provided updated project information about the Prado Dam Santa Ana River Mainstem, Santiago Creek flood-risk management and the San Clemente Beach Nourishment projects.



Following the meeting, Spellmon joined Baker and the LA District team on a tour of the Santa Ana River Mainstem and Santiago Creek project sites, where they provided an overview of the projects within the Orange County area.



“People” is Spellmon’s number one priority as the chief of engineers, as he has previously stated:



“This team of highly engaged professionals and those of the Engineer Regiment have served our nation extremely well,” Spellmon said. “We owe them the best training, the best education and the best tools, so they can stand up and deliver on their full potential.



“I am committed to serving our workforce by providing them with the tools and products they need to succeed every day, and, more importantly, to continue to shape a culture that embraces and thrives on diversity, inclusiveness and adaptability.”