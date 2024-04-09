500 JFK Sailors Support Suffolk Clean Up Day

Five hundred Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) participated in a large-scale cleanup event in 21 locations throughout Southwest Suffolk, April 12. A community relations (COMREL) event of this magnitude is the first of its kind for John F. Kennedy.



Through this cleanup initiative, John F. Kennedy Sailors enhanced the local environment and strengthened the bond between the ship and the communities they call home.



The Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD) spearheaded the planning and coordination of this COMREL event.



“What we did today is show Suffolk that the Navy isn’t absent, but willing to come into the community and be a part of bettering it,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Mayhugh, a chaplain assigned to Kennedy and lead planner for this COMREL. “We live here too. Us acting and making the community better says that we want to be a part of the community. We want to leave a legacy for everyone else too, both on the ship and in Suffolk.”



John F. Kennedy Sailors volunteer around the Hampton Roads community on a consistent basis and as a result, the command was the recipient of the Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Award during the 47th annual Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Awards last year.



“The most impressive part of today is just seeing everyone come together and live out that teamwork aspect in our values,” said Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Marc Sablatura. “All of us had a small part in cleaning up Suffolk today, across 21 sites. Volunteering here, and where this leads next, is very exciting.”



This event demonstrates that a Sailor’s mission extends far beyond their shipboard duties. By participating in this cleanup effort, the volunteers showcased John F. Kennedy’s commitment to giving back to the communities that support the command. This large-scale cleanup centered on fostering a sense of purpose and unity among Sailors while contributing to the well-being of Suffolk.



“Volunteering today is important to me because we are giving back to the community of Suffolk,” said Chief Warrant Officer Leonard Draughn. “We are a great representation of JFK, and us coming out here shows people what the Navy is all about.”



The event concluded with closing ceremonies held in Sleepy Hole Park, where Sailors and volunteers from the city of Suffolk enjoyed refreshments and reflected on their day of service.



In all, John F. Kennedy Sailors supported cleaning and beautification of 21 different locations in the Suffolk community. This cleanup served as a bridge between the military community and the civilians it serves, embodying the values of service and sacrifice that are central to JFK’s values. Together, John F. Kennedy Sailors and community members will work hand in hand to make a tangible difference in the neighborhoods they share.



John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia.

