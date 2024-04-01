Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment visits USAG Wiesbaden

Photo By Michael Kenfield | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield escorts the U.S. Assistant...... read more read more Photo By Michael Kenfield | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield escorts the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment Brendan Owens during his visit to Clay Kaserne, April 9. Owens visited USAG Wiesbaden to meet with garrison leaders and Soldiers, tour infrastructure and discuss Soldier quality-of-life. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment visited U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden April 9 to meet with garrison leaders and Soldiers, tour infrastructure and discuss Soldier quality-of-life.



Garrison leaders escorted the Honorable Brendan Owens, who also serves as the Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Housing Officer for the Department of Defense, on a walking tour of Clay Kaserne, which included both single Soldier and family housing areas. Throughout the tour they were able to discuss the garrison’s energy program and construction projects on the installation.



During a lunch break, Soldiers had the opportunity to sit down with the assistant secretary at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne. Owens spoke with several senior NCOs and officers over lunch to get a pulse on the community, as well as their perspective on quality-of-life issues important to them and their Soldiers. Discussion points included barracks improvement and the future of barracks in the face of forecasted Clay Kaserne population growth.



While on Clay Kaserne Owens also awarded coins to two members of the USAG Wiesbaden workforce.



USAG Wiesbaden DPW Project Management Branch Chief Tomasz Filatow and the garrison plans, analysis and integration director Sabine Schindler received coins in recognition of their support to the garrison mission.



After meeting with USAG Wiesbaden leaders, Owens met with members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa staff, followed by an office call with Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy Mize.